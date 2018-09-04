Royal Philatelic Society London to move in June 2019

Oct 23, 2018, 5 AM

A first-floor room in the Royal Philatelic Society London’s new home, starting in June 2019, at 15 Abchurch Lane in the city of London. This photo was prior to construction starting. Photo by Jay Bigalke.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

The Royal Philatelic Society London has been at its location at 41 Devonshire Place in the Marylebone area of London since 1925. Come June of next year, it will move to the city of London at 15 Abchurch Lane. The society had outgrown the space in the previous building.

The new location has five floors above the ground level and has two basement levels. The previous location did not have elevators, but the new location does.

In mid-September I had the pleasure of touring the new location just days before the construction began with a tight schedule for completion.

For collectors who travel to London for the Stampex shows, the new location is very easy to get to via the Underground train with only a couple of stops separating the show and the new building.

There are many benefits to the new building, all evident to those that have toured the new site. The library will have additional space, there are larger rooms for meetings, there are excellent areas for researchers to use and much more.

Of course, with a project of this magnitude, there is a bit of fundraising that remains to complete the project. A total of £450,000 (approximately $590,000) has been raised so far with a goal of £2.5 million ($3.3 million). For more details, visit online.

As of September, the society has 2,400 members worldwide. For more information, visit its website.