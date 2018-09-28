Oct 5, 2018, 5 AM

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Britain adds a touch of magic to Harry Potter stamps: Harry Potter, his friends, teachers and other images from the popular film series will appear on 15 nondenominated first-class stamps.

4. Former Postmaster General Paul N. Carlin honored: They gathered at the Metropolitan Club in downtown Washington, D.C., to remember a man who got one of the rawest deals ever given a departing postal executive.

3. Tip of the week: 1869 Post Horse and Rider: The 1869 United States 2¢ brown Post Horse and Rider stamp is a good buy at 70-80 percent of the 2018 Scott catalog values.

2. USPS, Israel Post prepare joint issue for 2018 Hanukkah stamp: For the second year in a row, the United States Postal Service is engaging in an end-of-the-year joint issue with another postal authority.

1. Task force’s recommendations to Trump remain a mystery: The silence has led to several public predictions that the panel’s proposals will “never see the light of day.”

