Texas’ largest Spanish fort on postmark

Oct 5, 2018, 10 AM

Pictured on the postmark is Presidio de San Saba (originally called Presidio San Luis de las Amarillas), the largest Spanish fort in Texas.

By Molly Goad

An Oct. 5-6 pictorial postmark is being offered for a historical re-enactment involving Presidio de San Saba in Menard, Texas, a fortress constructed in 1757 to protect Spanish interests in the region.

“A Walk Through Time,” a production presented by the Menard County Historical Commission and Presidio de San Saba Restoration Corp. at Presidio Pavilion, “tells the tale of Menard and the San Saba River Valley from thousands of years ago until the arrival of the first Anglo American settlers in the 1860s,” according to the website.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

PRESIDIO DE SAN SABA Station, Postmaster, Box 9998, Menard, TX 76859-9998, Oct. 5-6.

