The United States Alexander’s Matches 1¢ Chicken private die proprietary (match and medicine) revenue stamps (Scott RO2-RO3) are a good buy at their 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values.

Stamp Market Tips by Henry Gitner and Rick Miller

It is hard to go wrong with United States private die proprietary (match and medicine) revenue stamps.

The market for these stamps is perpetually strong and active. The designs, often colorful and whimsical, catch the eye and pique the interest.

There is something for every collector, and prices run the gamut from very expensive to extremely affordable.

Good examples are Alexander’s Matches 1¢ Chicken stamps (Scott RO2-RO3). If poultry is your thing, these stamps are for you. The design features a right-facing profile of what appears to be a Leghorn chicken.

The 2018 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the 1¢ orange stamp on old paper (Scott RO2a) at $35. A 1¢ orange stamp on silk paper (Scott RO2b) is valued at $125. While the 1¢ blue stamp on silk paper (Scott RO3a) weighs in at a hefty $4,000.

In the introduction to the private die proprietary stamps section, the Scott U.S. Specialized catalog says: “Values quoted are for fine-very fine examples that may be somewhat faulty but reasonably attractive with the faults usually not readily apparent on the face.”

All three varieties of Alexander’s Matches Chickens stamps are a good buy at Scott catalog values.

