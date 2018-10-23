Postal Updates
United States will pull out of UPU: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Two versions of Beautification of America stamps: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner looks at two issuances of Beautification of America stamps.
4. Neil Armstrong’s keepsakes in Nov. 1-3 Heritage auction: The three-day sale called the Space Exploration Signature Auction Featuring The Armstrong Family Collection Part I will take place in Dallas.
3. Sparkling Holidays Santa on next kiosk postage label: A painting of Santa Claus by Haddon Sundblom serves as the illustration for the postage labels dispensed by self-service kiosks in post offices.
2. A cover with 55 Marshall stamps: Inside Linn’s: Covers franked with numerous high-denomination stamps can be quite alluring for some collectors. Charles Snee shares the story of one such cover.
1. United States will pull out of UPU, White House announces: The United States will leave the Universal Postal Union after changes sought by President Trump were not acted upon by the international group.
