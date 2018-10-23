United States will pull out of UPU: Week’s Most Read

Oct 25, 2018, 8 AM

The White House has announced plans to withdraw the United States from the Universal Postal Union. The international body of postal operators was honored on an airmail stamp from Ethiopia in 1950.

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Two versions of Beautification of America stamps: U.S. Stamp Notes columnist John M. Hotchner looks at two issuances of Beautification of America stamps.

4. Neil Armstrong’s keepsakes in Nov. 1-3 Heritage auction: The three-day sale called the Space Exploration Signature Auction Featuring The Armstrong Family Collection Part I will take place in Dallas.

3. Sparkling Holidays Santa on next kiosk postage label: A painting of Santa Claus by Haddon Sundblom serves as the illustration for the postage labels dispensed by self-service kiosks in post offices.

2. A cover with 55 Marshall stamps: Inside Linn’s: Covers franked with numerous high-denomination stamps can be quite alluring for some collectors. Charles Snee shares the story of one such cover.

1. United States will pull out of UPU, White House announces: The United States will leave the Universal Postal Union after changes sought by President Trump were not acted upon by the international group.

