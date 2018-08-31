Canada Post honors the country's paramedics

Sep 10, 2018, 8 AM

Stamp designers consulted with the Paramedic Association of Canada, which represents more than 20,000 practitioners, to ensure this image of paramedics tending to a woman in need of emergency medical care is an accurate depiction of this group.

By Molly Goad

Canada Post is honoring the country’s first responders with the unveiling of a new stamp every day this week.

Today’s stamp (Monday, Sept. 10) is dedicated to the paramedics who provide lifesaving medical care, and was unveiled this morning at the Ambulance New Brunswick headquarters in Fredericton. The nondenominated permanent-rate stamp pays Canada’s basic domestic letter rate.

Canada Post and the stamp designers consulted with the Paramedic Association of Canada, which represents more than 20,000 practitioners, to ensure the stamp image of paramedics tending to a woman in need of medical care is an accurate depiction of this group of first responders.

In the press release announcing the stamp, Canada Post praised the medics for their courageous work in saving countless lives.

“They attend virtually any situation — from heart attacks, drug overdoses, trauma events, and incidents involving multiple casualties. Once dispatched to an emergency, paramedics have some daunting expectations to meet, including arriving quickly, assessing and treating their patients with urgency, expertise and empathy, and co-ordinating with other emergency responders.”

The other stamps in the series recognize Canadian Armed Forces, search and rescue experts, firefighters, and police officers. The unveiling schedule is as follows: Canadian Armed Forces, Tuesday (Sept. 11) at Base Valcartier in Quebec; search and rescue experts, Wednesday (Sept. 12) in Banff, Alberta; firefighters, Thursday in Halifax, Nova Scotia; and police officers, Friday in Ottawa, Ontario. These stamps are currently grayed out on Canada Post's website. Visit Linns.com each day this week to view the new stamps as they are unveiled.

The stamps can be purchased in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), or a pane of five. Each stamp also has its own first-day cover. The stamps will be available for purchase on canadapost.ca and at postal outlets on Friday, Sept. 14.