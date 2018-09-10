Final Emergency Responders design for Canada’s police officers unveiled

Sep 14, 2018, 7 AM

Canada Post offers gratitude for all civilian and sworn members of the country's police forces with this stamp design.

By Molly Goad

The final stamp design in Canada Post's Emergency Responders set was revealed Sept. 14 in Ottawa, Ontario, at the Ottawa Police Association, home to the Canadian Police and Peace Officers Memorial. This design salutes the country's police force.

“Canada is one of the safest countries in the world due in large part to the civilian and sworn members of our police forces, who perform critical – and often dangerous — work with compassion, integrity and professionalism,” Details magazine, Canada Post’s publication for collectors, stated. “Internationally respected for their expertise, our police officers are also deployed to countries around the world to assist in times of crisis.”

A new stamp design in the five-stamp set was unveiled every day this week, culminating on the Friday, Sept. 14, issue date. The set includes five nondenominated permanent-rate stamps paying the basic domestic rate (85¢) produced in two formats: as self-adhesives in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), and in a souvenir sheet of five with moisture-activated gum.

The other stamps in the series recognize Canadian paramedics (Monday, Sept. 10), Canadian Armed Forces (Tuesday, Sept. 11), search and rescue experts (Wednesday, Sept. 12), and firefighters (Thursday, Sept. 13).

William Lam Design designed the stamps and souvenir sheet, and Shiro Nishiguchi illustrated them. Colour Innovations printed them by five-color lithography in quantities of 400,000 booklets of 10 (Canada Post ordering number 414091111), and 80,000 souvenir sheets (404091107). The stamps measure 48 millimeters by 26mm, and the souvenir sheet is 160mm by 180mm.

The booklet cover and selvage of the souvenir sheet show images representing all five stamps.

Canada Post is issuing five official first-day covers, one per stamp. Each pictorial cancel shows an item related to the responder and is postmarked in the location of the stamp unveiling. For example, the Ottawa cancel for the police officers stamp includes a police badge (414095131). Canada Post produced 11,000 of each FDC (set of five 4140941131).

The stamps can be purchased in a booklet of 10 (two of each design), or a pane of five. Each stamp also has its own first-day cover. The stamps will be available for purchase on canadapost.ca and at postal outlets on Friday, Sept. 14.