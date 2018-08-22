Postal Updates

Florida postmark celebrates first responders

Sep 17, 2018, 10 AM
A Sept. 14 pictorial postmark from Davie, Fla., pays tribute to emergency workers.

By Molly Goad

The Hollywood (Florida) Stamp Club has sponsored a pictorial postmark to honor first responders. The postmark reads: “Dedicated to Those Who Protect Us,” and depicts insignias for firefighters, emergency medical technicians and police officers. The cancel is dated Sept. 14, one day after a new U.S. Postal Service First Responders forever stamp was issued. To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

1ST RESPONDERS Station, Postmaster, 1900 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Suite 103, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33310-9998.

