The Oct. 3 Robert A. Siegel auction of material from the William H. Gross collection of the United States presents many remarkable stamp and postal history rarities. This 1851 cover bearing the first issues of both Canada and the United States carries an

5. Finding old philatelic books, articles online: Inside Linn’s: Also in this issue, Canada gives thanks to its first responders, and find out if a $10 stamp buy returns eleven times in value, as advertised.

4. Whereabouts unknown for 100 years, Jenny Invert 49 surfaces: After a century out of the public eye, one of the 100 Jenny Inverts was examined by the Philatelic Foundation in New York and certified as genuine.

3. Complete the country of Kionga with one set: This week, our tipsters highlight Kionga, a country that can be completed in collections with just one set of stamps.

2. John Lennon stamp album exhibited at museum again: The “John Lennon: The Green Album,” exhibit will be on display until Feb. 3, 2019.

1. Will the Gross U.S. collection auction upend philately?: On Oct. 3, Siegel Auction Galleries will offer part 1 of “United States Treasures: the William H. Gross Collection” — a teaser sale of 106 selected lots.

