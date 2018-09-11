Jenny Invert 49 surfaces: Week’s Most Read

Sep 13, 2018, 12 PM

Out of sight for 100 years, this Jenny Invert error stamp (shown front and back) surfaced recently and was certified as genuine by the Philatelic Foundation. The small number 49, indicating the stamp’s original position on the discovery pane, can be seen

By Molly Goad

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories.

5. Two confirmed to USPS board of governors: After 20 months with no members, the United States Postal Service Board of Governors is no longer empty as two members were confirmed by the Senate on Aug. 28.

4. The Black Jack: A key stamp for any U.S. collection: The United States 1863 2¢ black Andrew Jackson stamp is hard to find in grades of very fine or better.

3. Four varieties for U.S. John Lennon stamp: This article from May gained a lot of clicks this week; the stamp was dedicated Sept. 7 in New York's Central Park.

2. New rule about premiums in marketing mail troubles mailers: After almost two weeks, this story continues to be one of our most read.

1. Whereabouts unknown for 100 years, Jenny Invert 49 surfaces: After a century out of the public eye, one of the 100 Jenny Inverts was examined by the Philatelic Foundation in New York and certified as genuine.

