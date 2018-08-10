Sep 21, 2018, 2 AM

Shown here is one of the five different tagging varieties of the United States $1 Johns Hopkins stamp, under normal light (left), and under shortwave ultraviolet light (right). For the full story, see Linn's Oct. 8, 2018 issue.

By Molly Goad

The Oct. 8 issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, Sept. 24. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, Sept. 22. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Johns Hopkins stamp varieties

On June 7, 1989, the United States Postal Service issued a $1 stamp in its Great American series depicting banker and philanthropist Johns Hopkins. Dollar-Sign Stamps columnist Charles Snee takes a deeper look at the five different tagging varieties of this particular stamp.

British circular delivery stamps

The half-penny stamp nicknamed the “bantam” (Scott 58) was issued by Great Britain in 1870 in response to public demand for a reduced postal rate for circulars, newspapers and other printed matter. In this week’s print issue, Matthew Healey examines these circular delivery stamps — a neglected area that is both historic and affordable.

New Zealand’s stamps showcase its beautiful mountains

The nation of New Zealand has many beautiful mountains and fascinating volcanoes — so many that it is hard to keep up with them all. But some of the most prominent peaks have been featured on the country’s stamps, as detailed by our Stamps Down Under expert Janet Klug.

