Sep 1, 2018, 7 AM

The Scooby-Doo stamp, left, is Scott catalog No. 5299, and Scott 5300 goes to the World War I — Turning the Tide stamp.

Scott Catalog News — By Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.

The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for U.S. stamps issued during the past month. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn's Stamp News.

Just two stamps are among month’s new listings: the commemorative forever stamp honoring Scooby-Doo, the playful cartoon canine, and the Word War I: Turning the Tide commemorative forever stamp.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, these stamps’ place in upcoming editions of the 2019 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

United States

5299 (50c) Scooby-Doo

5300 (50c) World War I, Cent.

All of the numbers appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the Sept. 17, 2018, Linn’s Stamp News. For further information contact Martin J. Frankevicz.