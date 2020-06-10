US Stamps
2020 federal duck stamp ceremony postponed
Michael Baadke
The planned June 26 first-day ceremony in Spanish Fort, Ala., for the 2020 federal duck stamp has been postponed.
The $25 federal duck stamp and the $5 junior duck stamp will still go on sale June 26 at designated outlets including the United States Postal Service online mail order site.
The change in plans was announced June 8, after Linn’s June 22 issue with a page 1 article about the new federal stamp had been mailed to subscribers.
On the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website for federal duck stamp information, a notice suggests that a duck stamp event will take place in the future.
“Please check back for information on future events where we will celebrate artists Eddie LeRoy and Madison Grimm, our conservation partners, and the legacy and traditions of the Federal Duck Stamp Program,” the statement said.
LeRoy is the artist who painted the black-bellied whistling ducks on the federal stamp. Grimm’s painting of a wood duck will appear on the junior duck stamp.
