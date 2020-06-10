US Stamps

2020 federal duck stamp ceremony postponed

Jun 11, 2020, 9 AM
The $25 federal duck stamp for 2020 will go on sale June 26, but plans for the first-day ceremony in Spanish Fort, Ala., have been canceled. This image shows a preliminary stamp design.

Michael Baadke

The planned June 26 first-day ceremony in Spanish Fort, Ala., for the 2020 federal duck stamp has been postponed.

The $25 federal duck stamp and the $5 junior duck stamp will still go on sale June 26 at designated outlets including the United States Postal Service online mail order site.

The change in plans was announced June 8, after Linn’s June 22 issue with a page 1 article about the new federal stamp had been mailed to subscribers.

On the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website for federal duck stamp information, a notice suggests that a duck stamp event will take place in the future.

“Please check back for information on future events where we will celebrate artists Eddie LeRoy and Madison Grimm, our conservation partners, and the legacy and traditions of the Federal Duck Stamp Program,” the statement said.

LeRoy is the artist who painted the black-bellied whistling ducks on the federal stamp. Grimm’s painting of a wood duck will appear on the junior duck stamp.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News: 

    Sign up for our newsletter
    Like us on Facebook
    Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Stamps

Jun 10, 2020, 4 PM

Federal duck stamp for 2020 features whistling duck pair

US Stamps

Jun 5, 2020, 10 AM

New federal duck stamp rule is permanent for every year

US Stamps

Apr 24, 2020, 1 PM

Federal duck stamp contest adopts hunting element rule

Headlines