2020 federal duck stamp ceremony postponed

The $25 federal duck stamp for 2020 will go on sale June 26, but plans for the first-day ceremony in Spanish Fort, Ala., have been canceled. This image shows a preliminary stamp design.

Michael Baadke

The planned June 26 first-day ceremony in Spanish Fort, Ala., for the 2020 federal duck stamp has been postponed.

The $25 federal duck stamp and the $5 junior duck stamp will still go on sale June 26 at designated outlets including the United States Postal Service online mail order site.

The change in plans was announced June 8, after Linn’s June 22 issue with a page 1 article about the new federal stamp had been mailed to subscribers.

On the U.S. Fish and Wildlife website for federal duck stamp information, a notice suggests that a duck stamp event will take place in the future.

“Please check back for information on future events where we will celebrate artists Eddie LeRoy and Madison Grimm, our conservation partners, and the legacy and traditions of the Federal Duck Stamp Program,” the statement said.

LeRoy is the artist who painted the black-bellied whistling ducks on the federal stamp. Grimm’s painting of a wood duck will appear on the junior duck stamp.

