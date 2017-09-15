World Stamps
2022 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics grace two new stamps
New Stamps of the World — By Denise McCarty
China Post already is gearing up for the next Winter Games, the 2022 Beijing Olympics and Paralympics, issuing two stamps showing the emblems just two weeks after they were revealed.
The emblems were officially unveiled Dec. 15, and the two $1.20 stamps were issued Dec. 31.
The emblem for the 2022 Winter Olympics is called “winter dream.” The design is based on Chinese calligraphy for the word “winter” and also shows a symbolic skater at the top and skier at the bottom.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
The Paralympics emblem is based on the Chinese character for “flying” and “evokes the image of an athlete in a wheelchair rushing towards the finish line and victory,” according to the website of the Beijing Organizing Committee for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games.
Chinese artist Lin Cunzhen designed both emblems.
The stamp designs include more than just the emblems, however; “BEIJING2022” is repeated in the background in type that China Post describes as “faintly visible,” and a QR code links to an online video about the Beijing Winter Olympics and Paralympics.
The stamps were printed in separate sheets of 12.
Previously, China issued a $1.20 stamp July 31, 2015, to commemorate the awarding of the 2022 Winter Games to Beijing (Scott 4295).
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction