2022 federal duck stamp art contest online Sept. 23-24

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual national wildlife art competition will take place Sept. 23-24. James Hautman won the 2021 federal duck stamp art contest with an acrylic painting of a pair of redheads floating in water.

The United States Fish and Wildlife Service’s annual national wildlife art competition, the 2022 federal duck stamp art contest, will take place Sept. 23-24.

Five judges will review 187 contest entries and select the winning artwork that will appear on the 2023 duck stamp. Images of all 187 entries are available online through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.

Judging begins at 10 a.m. each day, and the final selection will be announced between 11 a.m. and noon on Saturday, Sept. 24.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will broadcast the event online for the public to view. Due to health concerns, the previously planned in-person judging has been canceled. Information on the online broadcast is available on the Fish and Wildlife Service’s website.

Though not valid for postage, duck stamps are popularly collected and listed in the Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers under the heading Hunting Permit Stamps.

Since the program was established in 1934, sales of the federal duck stamp to hunters, bird-watchers, outdoor enthusiasts and collectors have raised more than $1 billion to conserve over 6 million acres of habitat for birds and other wildlife and provide countless opportunities for hunting and other wildlife-oriented recreation on public lands in the United States.

Contest entries remain anonymous until the winners are announced.

James Hautman won the 2021 federal duck stamp art contest with his acrylic painting of a pair of redheads floating in water, and Robert Hautman placed second.

The Hautman brothers — James, Joseph and Robert — have collectively won the duck stamp art contest a record 14 times.

