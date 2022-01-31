World Stamps
2022 Linn’s most influential philatelists list revealed
Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke
In the Sept. 20, 2021, issue of Linn’s, we announced the upcoming publication of the Most Influential Philatelists and Their Epic Stamp Stories. The special 2022 edition recognizes 76 individuals who have had an impact on the hobby in the past couple of decades.
Those selected were from a list of approximately 175 individuals worldwide whom Linn’s editorial team envisioned for this recognition.
This special issue was originally scheduled to be a separate magazine shipping with the Jan. 17 edition of Linn’s, but because of paper supply issues, the publication is included with the March 21 issue. It is also available for purchase here.
Those recognized in this 116-page special edition include collectors, dealers, auctioneers and individuals who are professionally involved in hobby organizations and postal administrations.
An editorial about the inner workings of the selection process and more is in the separate special edition.
