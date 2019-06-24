A chance to win an APS life membership in 2020

Feb 24, 2020, 12 PM

The American Philatelic Society is challenging its members to recruit 2,020 new members in 2020. As of the third week in February, 122 new members were recorded.

In an effort to increase membership, the American Philatelic Society is challenging its members to help recruit 2,020 new members in 2020. A big incentive is the opportunity to win a life membership.

“This ambitious goal will require all of us to accomplish,” the APS said. “We’re so serious, we’re offering three life memberships as an incentive and a thank you.”

If a member recruits multiple new members, the member will receive multiple entries in the contest. According to the website, 122 new members had been signed up as of Feb. 20.

The life membership drawings are scheduled to be held at the APS general membership meeting at the March 19-21, 2021, St. Louis Stamp Expo show in Missouri.

For more information on the challenge, visit the APS online. A list of membership benefits can be found on the APS website.

Stamp show in Connecticut

While on the subject of the APS, I would like to remind anyone who is planning to attend the Great American Stamp Show, Aug. 20-23, in Hartford, Conn., to book your hotel reservations early. This has been a popular location for APS shows in the past, so make plans to attend now.

The show, co-hosted by the American Philatelic Society, the American Topical Association and the American First Day Cover Society, is also co-sponsored by the United States Postal Service.

Amos Media Co. (Linn’s Stamp News and the Scott catalogs) will have a booth at the show.

Collectors who want to exhibit at the show have until April 15 to turn in the exhibit entry form, although it would be wise to submit it earlier because the exhibit space typically fills up quickly.

More information is available on the Great American Stamp Show website.

