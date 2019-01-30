US Stamps
A claret brown Franklin stamp to seek
By Henry Gitner and Rick Miller
On Sept. 10, 1914, the U.S. Post Office Department issued a 12¢ claret brown Benjamin Franklin stamp (Scott 435). This flat-plate printed stamp is perforated gauge 10 on paper watermarked single line (U S P S).
The 2019 Scott Specialized Catalogue of United States Stamps and Covers values the stamp at $22.50 in unused hinged condition and $60 in mint never-hinged condition. A used example in very fine grade is valued at $5.50.
Stamps in very fine grade without faults, such as short perforation teeth or paper flaws, are easily worth 80 percent of Scott catalog.
It is a good idea to use watermark detecting fluid to detect hidden flaws or faults, especially when buying a used example.
