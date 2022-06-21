A first-day cover signature quiz

Jun 29, 2022, 9 AM

These two United States first-day covers bear autographs of people readers may be able to connect with the subject of the stamps. Can you decipher them?

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

It isn’t only doctors who have undecipherable or challenging-to-read handwriting. Look at the two covers shown here. Both are signed by people who have a connection to the stamp subject. Can you figure out who the signatures belong to?

On the first-day cover for the 6¢ United Nations 25th Anniversary commemorative (Scott 1419), the signature is that of Henry Kissinger, then the national security advisor in the Nixon administration. He became secretary of state in 1973.

The FDC for the 1985 22¢ Mary McLeod Bethune stamp (Scott 2137), bears the signature of Alex Haley, who achieved fame as author of the 1976 book Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The TV adaptation made African American history come alive for the masses in ways not achieved by any other medium to that time.

