US Stamps
A first-day cover signature quiz
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
It isn’t only doctors who have undecipherable or challenging-to-read handwriting. Look at the two covers shown here. Both are signed by people who have a connection to the stamp subject. Can you figure out who the signatures belong to?
On the first-day cover for the 6¢ United Nations 25th Anniversary commemorative (Scott 1419), the signature is that of Henry Kissinger, then the national security advisor in the Nixon administration. He became secretary of state in 1973.
The FDC for the 1985 22¢ Mary McLeod Bethune stamp (Scott 2137), bears the signature of Alex Haley, who achieved fame as author of the 1976 book Roots: The Saga of an American Family. The TV adaptation made African American history come alive for the masses in ways not achieved by any other medium to that time.
Community Comments
