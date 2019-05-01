‘A good place to call home’ issues birthday postmark

Jun 12, 2019, 8 AM

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The town of Pittsfield, Maine, is celebrating its bicentennial, and there’s a pictorial postmark for the occasion.

The town’s website provides the history of the area, from the first settler in 1795 (Moses Martin, described as a skilled woodsman, hunter, trapper and fisher and well-liked by the Indians), to its incorporation as the town of Warsaw in 1819 (renamed Pittsfield in 1824), and through the many ups and downs the area has survived over the past 200 years.

The postmark pictured nearby includes the motto, “A Good Place to Call Home,” and is just one of many ways Pittsfield is celebrating all year long. For more information on the festivities, visit www.pittsfield.org/bicentennial.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

PITTSFIELD POST OFFICE Station, Postmaster, 131 Central St., Pittsfield, ME 04967-9998.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter