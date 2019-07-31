A little postmark for an enormous anniversary

Aug 21, 2019, 2 AM

The Plymouth 400 logo appears on this Aug. 11 cancel from Plymouth, Mass.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Plymouth Anniversary Committee has sponsored the Aug. 11 pictorial postmark shown here for the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims’ journey to Massachusetts in 1620.

Visit the Plymouth 400 website (www.plymouth400inc.org) to see all of the events planned for the yearlong celebration.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to:

FOREFATHERS MONUMENT Station, Postmaster, 100 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360-9998, Aug. 11.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter