Postal Updates
A little postmark for an enormous anniversary
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The Plymouth Anniversary Committee has sponsored the Aug. 11 pictorial postmark shown here for the 400th anniversary of the pilgrims’ journey to Massachusetts in 1620.
Visit the Plymouth 400 website (www.plymouth400inc.org) to see all of the events planned for the yearlong celebration.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
FOREFATHERS MONUMENT Station, Postmaster, 100 Long Pond Road, Plymouth, MA 02360-9998, Aug. 11.
