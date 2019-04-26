A philatelic exploration of Van Diemen’s Land: Inside Linn’s

May 3, 2019, 11 AM

In Unveiling Classic Stamps, Sergio Sismondo explores Van Diemen's Land. This impressive used example of the 1853 4d stamp from plate 1 has exceptional margins.

By Charles Snee

The May 20 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, May 6. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, May 4. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.

Van Diemen’s Land stamps: from simple to magnificent

Perhaps you’re more familiar with the name of Van Diemen’s Land today: Tasmania. The island, originally named for Anthony Van Diemen, has a fascinating philatelic history, beginning with its first stamps issued in 1853. Sergio Sismondo tells this gripping story in Unveiling Classic Stamps.

Collecting opportunities abound with booklet stamps

In Stamp Collecting Basics, Michael Baadke provides all the essential information about booklet stamps, which were originally developed as a convenience for postal customers. Today collectors avidly pursue booklet stamps, and new discoveries are still being made.

Denmark once issued stamps to help pay for vacations

Yes, you read that headline correctly. Denmark’s vacation pay stamps have their genesis in 1938, when all Danish workers were guaranteed two weeks of paid vacation each year. Nordic Stamp Scene columnist Christer Brunstrom deftly explains the history and development of these unusual stamps.

