A philatelic Final Jeopardy clue: Week’s Most Read

5. Don't be afraid to pay full catalog value
This week, our tipsters offer a recommendation: "Only you know what you can afford and what you can’t. But don’t let a catalog value arbitrarily stand in your way if it is something that you need and can afford."
4. On the menu for April 17: five Sweet Canada stamps
The self-adhesive stamps are shaped like the desserts they show; for example, two pie-shaped stamps depict Saskatoon berry pie and Quebec’s sugar pie, respectively.
3. Stamps show France’s love for Notre Dame Cathedral
As the news of the fire at Paris’ Notre Dame Cathedral rocked the headlines on April 15, Linn's looks back at the church's presence on the stamps of France.
2. Transcontinental Railroad set celebrates 150th anniversary
Three new commemorative forever stamps, to be issued May 10, celebrate the massive project that made it possible to transport people and goods from one coast to another entirely by rail.
1. Final Jeopardy clue tests contestants on stamps
During the show's April 15 episode, host Alex Trebek, remarked, "I can’t recall ever having ‘Stamps’ as the subject for Final Jeopardy."
