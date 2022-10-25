US Stamps
A question of dollars and cents
U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner
The first-class letter rate was 4¢ when the cover shown here was mailed in the early 1960s within Providence, R.I. The sender running out of 1¢ stamps is only one of the possibilities for why four $1 Patrick Henry stamps (Scott 1052) were used to pay the postage.
Could it be that the sender saw only the prominent “1” on the stamp and missed the “$” sign? Or perhaps the sender was a recent arrival to the United States who hadn’t yet internalized the difference between the symbols for cents and dollars?
We’ll never know, but it does make for a nice cover for those of us who collect the Liberty issue of 1954-68.
