A Sept. 11 anniversary postmark

This Shanksville, Pa. postmark shows a part of the Wall of Names memorial for Flight 93, which crashed in a field on Sept. 11, 2001.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The Friends of Flight 93 nonprofit organization is honoring the flight’s 33 passengers and seven crew members with a pictorial postmark on the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

United Airlines Flight 93 crashed in the Pennsylvania countryside when passengers fought the four terrorists on board to regain control of the jet. The attackers’ intended target was believed to be the U.S. Capitol.

The Flight 93 National Memorial, which opened in 2015, honors those who lost their lives on Sept. 11. The memorial was built at the crash site, where “a common field was transformed into a field of honor,” according to Flight93Friends.org.

The postmark has been extended for 30 days; to obtain it, address your request to: SHANKSVILLE, PA Station, Postmaster, 442 Stutzmantown Road, Shanksville, PA 15560-9998, Sept. 11.

