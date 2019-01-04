World Stamps
A small piece of France in North America: Inside Linn’s
By Denise McCarty
The April 15 monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News just landed on the presses and goes in the mail to subscribers Monday, April 1. And if you subscribe to Linn’s digital edition, you’re at the head of the line with early access Saturday, March 30. Here are three stories you'll want to check out.
A small piece of France in North America
In the Philately of France column, Larry Rosenblum writes about the stamps of St. Pierre and Miquelon, the only area in continental North America currently controlled by France. This archipelago of small islands close to Canada has a volatile history that includes major roles during Prohibition and World War II.
Navassa Island: the original overseas U.S. possession
Navassa, a small island located in the Caribbean Sea between Jamaica and Haiti, south of Cuba, contributed to the rise of the United States as a global power. In Spotlight on Philately, Ken Lawrence focuses on the history and elusive postal history of Navassa, as well as the United States’ and Haiti’s claims to it.
The Isle of Man celebrates its birds
The Stamp Excursions column visits the Isle of Man in the Irish Sea, focusing on four seabirds pictured on the stamps in a 1989 World Wildlife issue.
