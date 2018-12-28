A U.S. airmail stamp that never was: Week's Most Read

Jan 25, 2019, 9 AM

This stamp design was conceived to recognize an international conference originally scheduled for 1960. Plates were made and plate numbers assigned, but the stamps were never printed. Although this illustration is in black-and-white, the stamp design was

By Molly Goad

It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.

Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

5. Canada’s Year of Pig stamps inspired by 16th-century novel: The 11th issue in Canada Post’s current 12-year Lunar New Year series is based on the story of Zhu Bajie, a colorful character from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West.

4. New postage rates divide by 5, and it’s not just a coincidence: Following the Jan. 27 United States postage rate change, the postage values of most rate-specific U.S. stamps are evenly divisible by 5¢.



3. Dominion of India's 1949 pictorial definitives: This week's tip is one of the last sets issued by the Dominion of India before it became an independent republic.

2. First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.

1. A U.S. airmail stamp that never was: The story behind this U.S. 10¢ airmail stamp designed to commemorate the 1960 Inter-American Conference in Quito, Ecuador.

