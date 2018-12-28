US Stamps
A U.S. airmail stamp that never was: Week's Most Read
By Molly Goad
It's time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Canada’s Year of Pig stamps inspired by 16th-century novel: The 11th issue in Canada Post’s current 12-year Lunar New Year series is based on the story of Zhu Bajie, a colorful character from the 16th-century Chinese novel Journey to the West.
4. New postage rates divide by 5, and it’s not just a coincidence: Following the Jan. 27 United States postage rate change, the postage values of most rate-specific U.S. stamps are evenly divisible by 5¢.
3. Dominion of India's 1949 pictorial definitives: This week's tip is one of the last sets issued by the Dominion of India before it became an independent republic.
2. First issue dates for U.S. 2019 stamps revealed: The United States Postal Service has announced issue dates for five of its stamps or stamp sets planned for early 2019.
1. A U.S. airmail stamp that never was: The story behind this U.S. 10¢ airmail stamp designed to commemorate the 1960 Inter-American Conference in Quito, Ecuador.
