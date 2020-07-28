A way to reach new collectors for virtual meetings, events

Sep 1, 2020, 7 AM

The Events Calendar section of Linn’s Stamp News is a paid classified style listing that promotes upcoming stamp club events and shows.

Philatelic Foreword by Jay Bigalke

Each print and digital edition issue of Linn’s Stamp News includes a section titled Events Calendar that is managed by our advertising team.

This section typically is used by shows to promote the next event taking place.

However now many stamp clubs and organizations are meeting virtually instead of at in-person events. This got me to thinking that the Events Calendar would be a great venue for clubs to increase their reach beyond their geographical areas.

I know several stamp collectors who have expressed enjoyment from virtual get-together meetings of clubs just to discuss whatever topic comes up over the course of an hour.

I have also written in past columns about specialty societies hosting talks on specific stamps or postal history subjects with a keynote speaker and a time for questions after the presentation.

I think the paid listings in Linn’s Events Calendar would work well for clubs and societies that want to reach a larger audience for their virtual meetings and events.

And for collectors and readers of Linn’s, I encourage you to watch those listings to see if there are any meetings listed there that grab your attention and then attend.

The form to fill out for the Events Calendar can be found online. If you have questions or need assistance, email the Amos advertising team via classifieds@linns.com.

