AAPE single-frame Champion of Champions competition goes online

Sep 17, 2020

The single-frame Champion of Champions competition was scheduled to take place at the Nov. 19-21 Chicagopex show in Illinois.

The single-frame Champion of Champions competition will take place online this year, according to a Sept. 13 announcement from Mike Ley, president of the American Association of Philatelic Exhibitors.

The competition, which selects the top exhibit from single-frame grand award winners at World Series of Philately qualifying shows during the year, was scheduled to take place at the Nov. 19-21 Chicagopex show in Illinois.

However, the Chicago Philatelic Society announced in July that because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the in-person show was canceled.

“Beginning Nov. 8 all the exhibits will be available for viewing on the AAPE website at aape.org,” Ley said. “They will be judged by the same jury that would have judged at Chicagopex, and the winner will be announced Nov. 21.”

The association’s website listed 37 qualifying exhibits in mid-September.

The exhibits will be shown in a full-frame view in PDF format. The synopsis for each exhibit, normally only seen by judges, will also be shown.

“These top-award-winning exhibits will provide enjoyable and educational opportunities for other exhibitors as well as those contemplating exhibiting,” Ley said.

He added that this is the first time a major North American exhibiting award will be determined in a virtual competition.

“AAPE started this championship in 2000 and very much wanted it to continue this year,” Ley said. “We knew that Chicagopex might be canceled, so we planned ahead to take the competition virtual if necessary.”

For more information about the competition, call Mike Ley at 402-984-5010 or send an email to giscougar@aol.com.

