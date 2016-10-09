Hometown of famed abolitionist honors him on postmark

May 3, 2021, 10 PM

Abolitionist minister Calvin Fairbank was harshly punished for aiding escaping slaves in the 1840s and 1850s. He is remembered on his birth bicentennial with this Angelica, N.Y., postmark.

By Michael Baadke

The historic village of Angelica, N.Y., is commemorating the birth bicentennial of one of its prominent residents, Rev. Calvin Fairbank, an important abolitionist.

Fairbank was born in Pike, N.Y., some 25 miles north of Angelica in western New York, on Nov. 3, 1816.

He was ordained as a minister in the Methodist Episcopal church in 1842, but by that time he was already providing transportation for escaping slaves, leading them from the South to freedom across the Ohio River.

Fairbank was arrested in Kentucky in 1845 and sentenced to 15 years hard labor. He was pardoned after serving more than four years. Following his release in 1849, he returned to helping escaping slaves, and in all brought 47 enslaved men and women to their freedom.

Arrested again in 1851, he served a full 15-year term in a Kentucky prison, and died in Angelica in 1898.

