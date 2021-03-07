Abraham Lincoln headlines April cartoon caption contest

Mar 30, 2021, 8 AM

The cartoon caption contest image for April is the 1869 90¢ Abraham Lincoln stamp. Entries must be received by April 23 for a chance to win a prize.

U.S. Stamp Notes by John M. Hotchner

Among the most beautiful U.S. stamps is the 90¢ denomination from the 1869 issue that pictures a remarkably lifelike Abraham Lincoln. Given that he is in the news these days as a subject of cancel culture (along with George Washington and Thomas Jefferson), one wonders how he would react to Lincoln statues being taken down and his role in American culture being redefined in some history books?

I am using the 90¢ Lincoln (Scott 122) as the April cartoon caption contest stamp, which will give Linn’s readers a chance to react on Lincoln’s behalf or to comment on other modernities having to do with stamp collecting, the U.S. Postal Service, politics or whatever else appeals to you.

Entries with a touch of humor or irony stand the best chance of winning the contest.

There will be two prizes given to the winners: one for the best philatelic line and one for the best nonphilatelic line.

Put your entry (or entries) on a postcard if possible and send it to me, John Hotchner, Cartoon Contest, Box 1125, Falls Church, VA 22041-0125; or email it to jmhstamp@verizon.net. If you send an email, it is essential that you include your postal mailing address.

For each winner, the prize will be a 13-week subscription to Linn’s (a new subscription or an extension). Entries must reach me no later than April 23.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter