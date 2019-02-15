Addressing the Universal Postal Union exit: Week's Most Read

Feb 22, 2019, 8 AM

The United States, a Universal Postal Union member since its formation in 1874, is planning to leave it. USPS board members commented on the upcoming departure at a Feb. 8 public meeting in Columbus, Ohio. A 45¢ stamp marking the 125th anniversary of the

5. A claret brown Franklin stamp to seek: This week, our tipsters highlight this 1914 United States 12¢ claret brown Benjamin Franklin stamp.

4. Marvel superheroes stamps March 14 from Royal Mail: A new set of 15 stamps depicting popular Marvel superheroes will be issued March 14 by Great Britain’s Royal Mail.

3. Annual stamp yearbook debuted in January: The United States Postal Service continues its tradition of publishing an annual stamp yearbook with The 2018 Stamp Yearbook released in January.

2. How to collect it feature completed for 2018 U.S. stamp program: Linn’s editor-in-chief seeks feedback from readers.

1. U.S. Postal Service governors, postmaster, address UPU exit: United States Postal Service board of governors fully supports the administration’s decision to move to self-declared rates.

