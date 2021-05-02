US Stamps
Advertising cover presents a ton of spotted Poland China piglets and their mother: U.S. Stamp Notes
By John M. Hotchner
In the U.S. Stamp Notes column in the Aug. 24, 2015, issue of Linn’s, I showed a 1912 advertising cover featuring a Flemish giant rabbit.
An anonymous donor has sent in the perfect follow-up: a cover showing a spotted Poland China matron pig and the litter of 10 to which she gave birth on April 22, 1922.
According to the label on the illustration, the piglets weighed in at a total of 2,040 pounds by Oct. 22, 1922.
They still had a long way to go because the Poland China is the largest of American breeds of pigs (the breed originated in Ohio). The record is held by a Poland China hog that weighed 2,552 pounds.
