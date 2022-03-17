AFDCS adds Whooping Cranes FDC video to YouTube channel

Jul 11, 2022, 2 PM

Susan Jones’ video presentation of first-day covers for the United States 1957 3¢ Whooping Cranes stamp was recently added to the American First Day Cover Society’s YouTube channel.

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society recently added a video titled The Whooping Crane - Fourth Wildlife Conservation Stamp and First Day Covers FDCs to its YouTube channel, AFDCS president Lloyd A. de Vries said in a June 28 press release.

The video covers a presentation Susan Jones gave at a November 2021 virtual meeting of the Claude C. Ries Southern California Chapter of the AFDCS.

In the presentation, Jones looks at first-day covers for the United States 1957 Whooping Cranes stamp (Scott 1098).

In addition to discussing various cachets on FDCs, Jones addresses postmarks and poster stamps associated with the Whooping Cranes stamp, which she calls “one of the most beautiful stamps the Post Office Department put out.”

The quickest way to access the video, according to the press release, is to visit the AFDCS website and follow a link to the YouTube channel.

To view the videos on the AFDCS YouTube channel, you do not need to be a member of the society.

For those interested in joining the AFDCS, annual membership starts at $24. For more information, visit the society’s website, email afdcs@afdcs.org or write to the society at Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246.

