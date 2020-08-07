AFDCS seeks applicants for executive director position

Sep 11, 2020, 2 PM

The American First Day Cover Society is a non-profit organization devoted to the advancement and collecting of FDCs.

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society is seeking to hire a contractor to fill its executive secretary position. The initial contract period would be for one year, after which it can be renewed.

This non-profit organization is devoted to the advancement and collecting of FDCs.

The person hired as AFDCS executive secretary would manage the day-to-day finances, including making deposits and paying debts; acknowledge and process donations; answer telephone and email inquiries in a timely manner or forward them to the appropriate person; and prepare the annual report and budget for the officers and board of directors.

He or she also would be responsible for maintaining a post office box for the society and providing membership and donation reports for each issue of the society’s journal, First Days, published six times a year. The person would also provide an updated membership list to the printer and the webmaster before the publication of each issue of First Days.

In addition, the executive secretary would supervise the sales department (although order-fulfillment would be handled by someone else), and assist with publicity, including social media.

Other duties may be prescribed by the AFDCS president or the board of directors.

The position does not require relocation or regular business hours.

Candidates for this position should have modern office computer skills, including proficiency with Microsoft Office and email; some knowledge of bookkeeping; and a polished presentation on the telephone and in email; and also be a self-starter who can work on deadline without direct supervision. Familiarity with philately and FDCs in particular is not required but would be an asset.

The American First Day Cover Society is a 501(c)(3) not-for-profit organization and an affiliate of the American Philatelic Society. Founded in 1955, it has about 1,150 members worldwide.

Interested candidates should contact Chris Lazaroff, selection committee chair, by email at search@afdcs.org.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter