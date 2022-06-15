Postal Updates
African American volunteer firefighters honored with museum, postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A Greater Reno Stamp and Cover Show pictorial postmark is dedicated to the new Northern Nevada African American Firefighter Museum located in a small community known as Black Springs.
The museum opened April 23 and resides inside the Black Springs Volunteer Fire Department building that was constructed in 1970. The volunteer force was established in 1956 after the community lost several structures to fires.
According to the nonprofit organization Our Story, Inc., the museum seeks to “reflect the unity of the historic Black Springs community and its volunteer fire department by promoting the cultures and history of our local firefighters.”
The exhibits share the story of William Lobster, who is likely the first African American fire chief in Nevada, and highlight the many contributions of African Americans who have made the northern Nevada community so special.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: GREATER RENO STAMP AND COVER SHOW Station, Postmaster, 2000 Vassar St., Reno, NV 89501-9998, July 24.
