Airpex 2022 in Dayton, Ohio, Aug. 26-27

Aug 15, 2022, 1 PM

By Linn’s Staff

The Dayton Stamp Club will host Airpex 2022, a stamp and postcard show, Aug. 26-27 at the IBEW Local 82 Union Hall, 6550 Poe Ave., in Dayton, Ohio.

Show hours will be 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Admission and parking are free.

There will be a bourse (sales area) of 19 dealers with stamps and postcards. For those with a collection to sell, the dealers are also buying.

Airpex 2022 will feature displays of noncompetitive exhibits by club members.

Show covers will be available for purchase.

The Dayton Stamp Club will also host a novice stamp collector’s table.

The Dayton Stamp Club became an American Philatelic Society chapter in 1974. The club presented its first philatelic exhibition in 1976.

The club conducts meetings on the first and third Monday of each month at 7:30 p.m. at Christ Church, 3440 Shroyer Road in Kettering, Ohio.

Starting in 2020, the club began conducting its meetings online via Zoom due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Offering this online format in addition to in-person meetings allowed guests from around the world to join the meetings.

For more information on the Dayton Stamp Club, visit the club’s website.

More information on the Airpex 2022 stamp and postcard show can be found on the website or by emailing show chairman Mike Komiensky or bourse chairman DennisCallison at daytonstampclub@gmail.com.

