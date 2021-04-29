Dallas airport ceremony for 2016 Love stamp

Apr 29, 2021, 3 AM

The first-day ceremony for the Quilled Paper Heart forever stamp will take place Jan. 12, 2016, in Dallas, Texas.

The United States Quilled Paper Heart forever stamp will be issued Jan. 12, 2016, in Dallas, Texas. The stamps will be issued in a pane of 20.

A 10 a.m. first-day ceremony is planned at Dallas Love Airport, 8008 Herb Kelleher Way. The event will take place inside the airport terminal, in front of the Moss Lee Love Garden, which is to the right of Love Landing.

The "Love" theme of the ceremony venue complements the colorful forever stamp, which serves as the Love stamp for 2016.

The airport and the garden are named for a pioneering Army aviator, Lt. Moss Lee Love, who died when his Wright Type C biplane crashed in 1913.

The stamp design shows a multicolor heart pattern crafted from quilled paper: thin paper strips rolled and shaped that are glued into place on one edge.

As an art form, quilling — also known as paper filigree — dates back to the 15th or 16th century.

According to the U.S. Postal Service, quilling has gained a new popularity during the last 20 years.