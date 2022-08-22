Postal Updates
Alaska State Fair postmark for Aug. 19 opening day
Postmark Pursuit by Jay Bigalke
The Anchorage Philatelic Society regularly sponsors a pictorial postmark for the Alaska State Fair. This year’s Aug. 19 postmark is shown here.
The 2022 fair is being held Aug. 19 through Sept. 5 (closed on Tuesdays and Wednesdays) in Palmer. “Located an hour north of Anchorage, the Fair provides the ideal setting for Alaska’s last blast of summer against a backdrop of the Chugach Mountains,” according to the fair’s Facebook page.
To obtain the postmark, which has received a 30-day extension, address your request to: ALASKA STATE FAIR Station, Postmaster, 3720 Barrow St., Anchorage, AK 99599-9996, Aug. 19.
