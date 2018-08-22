Postal Updates
Alaska State Fair postmark
By Molly Goad
The Anchorage Philatelic Society has sponsored an Aug. 23 pictorial postmark for Alaska’s annual state fair.
The design includes the fair logo consisting of a young girl holding a rabbit and forget-me-not flowers, and featuring the theme, “Memories in the Making.”
The event began in 1936 and has been known for enormous vegetables, gorgeous flower gardens, and Alaskan culture, including hundreds of native performers, as well as 475 vendors offering local crafts, produce and more.
The 2018 fair began Aug. 23 and runs through Sept. 3. Big names entertaining this year include the Goo Goo Dolls, comedian Jim Gaffigan and country music singer/songwriter Luke Combs.
The fairgrounds are located about an hour north of Anchorage in Palmer, Alaska, against the beautiful backdrop of the Chugach Mountains.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
STATE FAIR Station, Postmaster, 3720 Barrow St., Anchorage, AK 99599-9996, Aug. 23.
