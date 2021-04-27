Celebrating the Alaska statehood vote: U.S. Stamp Notes

Apr 27, 2021, 12 PM

On Jan. 3, 1959, the official date on which Alaska became a state, the Post Office Department issued an airmail stamp to commemorate the event.

This June 30, 1958, cover celebrates the United States Senate vote that would admit Alaska to the Union as the 49th state on Jan. 3, 1959.

By John M. Hotchner

The cover shown nearby was sent on June 30, 1958, from Petersburg, Alaska, to Olympia, Wash.

Either the sender or someone in the post office where it was deposited handstamped “Statehood voted” on the envelope in celebration of what E.L. Bob Bartlett, delegate from the territory of Alaska and later the state’s senator, called “The greatest day in Alaska history.”

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

On June 30, 1958, the U.S. Senate voted 64 to 20 in favor of Alaska statehood.

One would think that such an initiative would be unanimous, but the opponents, primarily from the South, didn’t feel that Alaska was ready for statehood, and worried that its population would be an economic burden on the country.

President Dwight Eisenhower signed the bill into law on July 7, 1958, and Alaska officially became the 49th state on Jan. 3, 1959. On that date, the well-designed U.S. airmail stamp (Scott C53) commemorating Alaska Statehood was issued in Juneau.

Related Articles:

Haines, Alaska, postmark celebrates annual Alaska Bald Eagle Festival

Alaska bypass mail program: creating division in the House

More than 75 living people on U.S. stamps; model and athletes are recent discoveries







