All aboard! 2019 Scott catalog covers feature trains

May 3, 2021, 8 PM

Scott Catalog News – By Charles Snee

Vols. 1A and 1B of the 2019 Scott Standard Postage Stamp Catalogue are at the printer now. Mark April 1 on your calendar — that’s when they go on sale (no fooling).

These volumes combined provide basic listings for the United States, United Nations and countries of the world A through B.

Stamps depicting trains are featured on the 2019 catalog covers, in honor of next year’s 150th anniversary of the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad.

During the past couple of months, I’ve provided a few glimpses of what to expect regarding value changes and editorial enhancements. Here are a couple more to pique your anticipation.

Ascension, a tiny dot in the South Atlantic, saw more than 1,000 value changes. Bird topical collectors will be pleased to see the 1996 Birds and Their Young set of 16 climb in value in used condition, from $37.10 to $45.25.

If you collect Brazil, take some time to review the listings. The Scott editors made north of 4,500 value changes. Many value increases are seen among back-of-the-book listings.

