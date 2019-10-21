Postal Updates
All I want for Christmas is a holiday postmark
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
The holidays are in full swing, which means it’s time to acquire the season’s postmarks.
The cancel pictured here has been issued by Mifflinburg, Pa., to celebrate that city’s annual Christkindl Market.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to: MIFFLINBURG Station, Postmaster, 10 N. Fourth St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844-9998, Dec. 13-16.
Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:
Sign up for our newsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Headlines
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 11 PM
British stamps celebrate May 6 coronation of King Charles III and his public service
-
US StampsApr 27, 2023, 5 PM
Missing light green of the 1969 United States Christmas stamp can fool collectors
-
World StampsApr 27, 2023, 12 PM
What’s new for 2024 Scott Standard Volume 2?
-
AuctionsApr 26, 2023, 4 PM
CIA Invert, Monaco overprint rarity in May 9-10 Cherrystone auction