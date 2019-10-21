All I want for Christmas is a holiday postmark

Dec 9, 2019, 8 AM

The images on this Christmas market postmark from Mifflinburg, Pa., represent the 2019 festival’s featured city of Salzburg, Austria.

Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad

The holidays are in full swing, which means it’s time to acquire the season’s postmarks.

The cancel pictured here has been issued by Mifflinburg, Pa., to celebrate that city’s annual Christkindl Market.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: MIFFLINBURG Station, Postmaster, 10 N. Fourth St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844-9998, Dec. 13-16.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter