All I want for Christmas is a holiday postmark

Dec 9, 2019, 8 AM
The images on this Christmas market postmark from Mifflinburg, Pa., represent the 2019 festival’s featured city of Salzburg, Austria.

The holidays are in full swing, which means it’s time to acquire the season’s postmarks.

The cancel pictured here has been issued by Mifflinburg, Pa., to celebrate that city’s annual Christkindl Market.

To obtain the postmark, address your request to: MIFFLINBURG Station, Postmaster, 10 N. Fourth St., Mifflinburg, PA 17844-9998, Dec. 13-16.

Postal Updates

Postal Updates

Postal Updates

