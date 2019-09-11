Postal Updates
Alzheimer’s Association cancel promotes annual walk
Postmark Pursuit by Molly Goad
A Sept. 21 pictorial postmark from Albany, N.Y., commemorates the annual Walk to End Alzheimer’s sponsored by the Alzheimer’s Association.
The world’s largest event to raise awareness and funds for Alzheimer’s care, support and research is held in more than 600 communities nationwide. To find a walk in your area, go to the Alzheimer's Association website and click on Find a Walk near you.
The Albany cancel promotes the 2-mile walk at Siena College in Loudonville, N.Y.
The 2017 U.S. semipostal stamp supporting Alzheimer’s research (Scott B6) is still on sale at post offices and would be an appropriate franking for the new postmark.
To obtain the postmark, address your request to:
CAPITAL REGION Station, Postmaster, 30 Karner Road, Albany, NY 12288-9998, Sept. 21.
