Amazon delivery threats continue to loom over USPS: Week’s Most Read

Apr 28, 2021, 5 AM

The announcement of Amazon's new service "Shipping with Amazon" is bad news for the USPS. The news piqued our reader's interest all week.

By Colin Sallee

5. Numeral postage due stamp to hunt for: One stamp that many collectors are looking for is the high-value 50¢ brown Numeral postage due stamp (Scott J7) from the 1879 series.

4. New stamp for U.S. Airmail; issue dates announced: The United States Postal Service has revealed the issue dates for four previously announced stamps, and for a new issue commemorating U.S. Airmail.

3. Germany’s stamp tribute to Peanuts comic: Snoopy and other familiar characters from the Peanuts comic strip are starring on new stamps from Germany’s Deutsche Post.

2. Ganz wins single-frame championship: The winner of the 2018 single-frame Champion of Champions award is Cheryl R. Ganz, for her exhibit of Hindenburg on-board postmarks.

1. Amazon’s new threat to delivery services via the U.S. Postal Service: The market has forgotten the impact on the biggest shipper for the Seattle-based retailer Amazon: the U.S. Postal Service.

