Postal Updates
Amazon delivery threats continue to loom over USPS: Week’s Most Read
By Colin Sallee
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Numeral postage due stamp to hunt for: One stamp that many collectors are looking for is the high-value 50¢ brown Numeral postage due stamp (Scott J7) from the 1879 series.
4. New stamp for U.S. Airmail; issue dates announced: The United States Postal Service has revealed the issue dates for four previously announced stamps, and for a new issue commemorating U.S. Airmail.
3. Germany’s stamp tribute to Peanuts comic: Snoopy and other familiar characters from the Peanuts comic strip are starring on new stamps from Germany’s Deutsche Post.
2. Ganz wins single-frame championship: The winner of the 2018 single-frame Champion of Champions award is Cheryl R. Ganz, for her exhibit of Hindenburg on-board postmarks.
1. Amazon’s new threat to delivery services via the U.S. Postal Service: The market has forgotten the impact on the biggest shipper for the Seattle-based retailer Amazon: the U.S. Postal Service.
