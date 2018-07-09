Postal Updates
Amazon's shift away from USPS: Week’s Most Read
By Molly Goad
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in stamp-collecting insights and news.
Linn’s Stamp News is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories.
5. Large Dragon cover sets a new record at auction: InterAsia Auctions recently sold the earliest known cover bearing Imperial China stamps for an unprecedented $2.43 million, setting a new record in Chinese philately.
4. Night sky’s beauty shimmers on Canada Post stamp duo: On June 29, Canada Post issued two stunning stamp designs of the Milky Way and northern lights to mark the 150th anniversary of the Royal Astronomical Society of Canada.
3. Scott assigns one number to 2018 federal duck stamp: The United States $25 Mallards federal duck stamp issued in three different formats on June 29 is essentially one stamp, according to Scott editors.
2. Automatic distribution for U.S. commemoratives planned: Inside Linn’s: Also, James E. Lee takes a look at a few items from the 1941 edition of Clarence Brazer’s Essays for U.S. Adhesive Postage Stamps that have yet to be included in the Scott Catalogue.
1. Amazon starts move away from U.S. Postal Service: Amazon, the giant Seattle-based retailer, appears to be moving many of its packages away from the United States Postal Service.
