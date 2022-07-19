American First Day Cover Society board elects officers

Jan 16, 2023, 8 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society announced the results of its board of directors’ election for officers for 2023 in a Jan. 10 press release

The board of directors re-elected Lloyd de Vries as president, Ralph Nafziger as executive vice president, Jim Hogg as first vice president, Mark Gereb as recording secretary and Mark Thompson as treasurer. The board chose Cynthia Scott as its chair.

In addition to these members, the society’s executive committee includes the editor of the journal First Days, the executive secretary, the immediate past president, the general counsel and the chairs of the education and membership departments, the press release said.

The press release added that society’s directors are not compensated nor reimbursed for their travel expenses.

For more information on the American First Day Cover Society, visit the AFDCS website; write to the society at Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246; or email afdcs@afdcs.org.

