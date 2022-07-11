American First Day Cover Society elects board of directors

Dec 16, 2022, 12 PM

By Linn’s Staff

Mike Moticha and Mick Zais have been elected as new members to the American First Day Cover Society board of directors, society president Lloyd de Vries said in a Dec. 12 press release.

Moticha and Zais ran unopposed. Also, incumbents Jim Tatum and Lloyd de Vries were reelected to the board of directors. Tatum was first elected to the board in 2020, and de Vries was first elected in 1986.

Moticha is a longtime member of the Claude C. Ries Chapter (Southern California) of the American First Day Cover Society and is part of the society’s auction committee.

Zais formerly served as the president of the American Philatelic Society, resigning from that post in 2018 to become United States deputy secretary of education and later acting secretary of education.

The four seats on the AFDCS board of directors are elected on a yearly basis for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1.

The society president, editor of the society journal First Days and the general counsel also serve on the board, if not otherwise elected, along with the 12 elected members.

For more information on the American First Day Cover Society, visit the society’s website; write to the society at Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246; or email afdcs@afdcs.org.

