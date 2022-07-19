American First Day Cover Society offers free teaching aids

Aug 15, 2022, 10 AM

By Linn’s Staff

The American First Day Cover Society added free teaching aids for teachers and other educators to download from the society’s website.

Developed by AFDCS director Kris McIntosh, a retired high school social studies teacher with nearly 40 years of experience in education, the lessons use FDCs to track United States history from the colonization of North America through the Great Depression and into the presidency of Barack Obama.

A press release from the society said that FDC cachets allow for more information about the events and people depicted on stamps, and thus are the perfect philatelic medium for education.

“First day covers are primary sources that can add diversity in a teacher’s tool kit,” McIntosh said.

The AFDCS offers the teaching aids in eight different booklets, each containing 12 to 19 lesson plans. The lessons include illustrations of FDCs, quizzes, discussions and reviews.

You do not have to be a member of the AFDCS to download the teaching aids. However, society members have access to handbooks, directories, video presentations and the journal First Days, which includes articles about current and historical FDCs.

The cost of an annual AFDCS membership starts at $24 for adults and $20 for those age 17 and younger.

For more information on the society, visit its website, email afdcs@afdcs.org or write to it at Box 246, Colonial Beach, VA 22443-0246.

