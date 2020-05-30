American Gardens, Harlem Renaissance stamps receive Scott numbers

Jul 4, 2020, 10 AM

Scott Catalog News by Charles Snee

Another month has passed, and that means it’s time to reveal another batch of new Scott catalog numbers.



The editors of the Scott catalogs each month assign catalog numbers to new issues from the United States, United Nations and postal services from around the world.

The new Scott numbers detailed here are for recently issued U.S. stamps. New Scott numbers for worldwide stamps are given in the Scott New Listings Update in the expanded monthly issue of Linn’s Stamp News.



Included in this month’s listings are Scott numbers for two issues: the 10 American Gardens commemorative forever stamps issued May 13, and the four Voices of the Harlem Renaissance commemorative forever stamps issued May 21 in honor of Nella Larsen, Arturo Alfonso Schomburg, Anne Spencer and Alain Locke. Both sets of stamps were issued in panes of 20.

What do these Scott numbers signify? In short, each stamp’s listing in an upcoming edition of the 2021 Scott catalogs.

Having these numbers handy will allow you to easily locate these stamps in the Scott catalogs and learn about their production and values.

Now that you have some context, here are the new U.S. Scott numbers:

Scott Number Description

United States

5461 (55c) American Gardens – Brooklyn Botanic Garden

5462 (55c) American Gardens – Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens

5463 (55c) American Gardens – Dumbarton Oaks

5464 (55c) American Gardens – Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens

5465 (55c) American Gardens – Chicago Botanic Garden

5466 (55c) American Gardens – Winterthur Garden

5467 (55c) American Gardens – Biltmore Estate Gardens

5468 (55c) American Gardens – Alfred B. Maclay Gardens State Park

5469 (55c) American Gardens – The Huntington Botanical Gardens

5470 (55c) American Gardens – Norfolk Botanical Garden

a. Block of 10, #5461-5470

5471 (55c) Voices of the Harlem Renaissance – Nella Larsen

5472 (55c) Voices of the Harlem Renaissance – Arturo Schomburg

5473 (55c) Voices of the Harlem Renaissance – Anne Spencer

5474 (55c) Voices of the Harlem Renaissance – Alain Locke

a. Horiz. or vert. strip of 4, #5471-5474

All of the numbers will appear in the Scott New Listings Update section of the July 20 Linn’s Stamp News. For further information, contact Martin J. Frankevicz.

Connect with Linn’s Stamp News:

Sign up for our newsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter